Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.28 Million

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $342.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.30 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Premier stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 301,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,819. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Premier by 21.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Premier by 1,677.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Premier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.