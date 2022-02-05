Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Strong Sell

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Alector stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 150.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alector by 21.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

