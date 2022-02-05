Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Sell

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $748.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after buying an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

