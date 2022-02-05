Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Shares of SWTX opened at $52.10 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 185,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

