Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

AYLA opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

