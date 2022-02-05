Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 122.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.