Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $15,445.88 and $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

