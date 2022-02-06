$0.18 EPS Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $79,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.