$0.20 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

