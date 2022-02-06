$0.20 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
