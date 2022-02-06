-$0.21 EPS Expected for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNSP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 780,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,075. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

