$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Williams Companies also posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams Companies.
WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.
Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,037,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,236. Williams Companies has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
