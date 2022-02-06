$0.31 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.47 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

