$0.43 EPS Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.