$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 3,402,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

