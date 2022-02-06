$0.88 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.80. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $21,056,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 350,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.67 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.