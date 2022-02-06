$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. 415,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.