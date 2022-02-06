$1.03 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $9,599,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

