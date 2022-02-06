$1.03 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $113.37.
In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $9,599,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
