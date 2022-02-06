$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. 927,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,896. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 420,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

