110,000 Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Acquired by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Aldeyra Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 978,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 931,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 847,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.