$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 475.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $225.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 447,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,881. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

