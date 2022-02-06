128,688 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98.
In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
