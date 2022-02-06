$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

VBIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 1,783,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,234. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.