$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

VBIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 1,783,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,234. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

