14,633 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPH opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

