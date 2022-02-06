$165.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $165.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.20 million and the lowest is $164.50 million. Alteryx reported sales of $160.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $527.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $615.80 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after purchasing an additional 299,213 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

