$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post sales of $18.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,744. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.75.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.