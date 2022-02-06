1,872,825 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,872,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,575,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $184.04. 913,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,586. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $152.25 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.