$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $94.64. 1,596,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,030,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

