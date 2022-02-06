$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 79,428 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 5,192,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

