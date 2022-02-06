$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post sales of $245.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $780.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

RLJ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.03. 1,379,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,198. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

