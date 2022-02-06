$26.91 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post sales of $26.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.53 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $126.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.13 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $141.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 12,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

