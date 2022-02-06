29,110 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $12,972,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

