3,027 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

