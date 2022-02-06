319,400 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 319,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,899,000. Natixis owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,549,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

KBE opened at $56.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

