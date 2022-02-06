360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech comprises about 47.8% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $103,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth $487,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 523,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,586. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

