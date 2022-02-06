36,307 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Athira Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Athira Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Athira Pharma by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 588,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Athira Pharma by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 678,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.