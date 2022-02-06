3,974 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

