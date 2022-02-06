397,940 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 397,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.97% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.