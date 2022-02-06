$46.09 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post sales of $46.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.49 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249,187 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $10,597,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. 28,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,880. Camden National has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $735.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.