$487.95 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce $487.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $549.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 579,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,343. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 246.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

