$506.04 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $506.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.05 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 445,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

