5,096 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA opened at $181.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

