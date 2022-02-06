$514.47 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report sales of $514.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.30 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $430.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $17.31 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

