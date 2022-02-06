$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $64.20 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 392,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15. Telos has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

