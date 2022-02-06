7,669 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $42.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.