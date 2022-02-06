$89.78 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $89.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.90 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $56.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $304.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $448.94 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 432,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,440. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,585 shares of company stock worth $3,663,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

