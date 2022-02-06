8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1867967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

