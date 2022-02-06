$96.02 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post $96.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the lowest is $90.86 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $305.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $382.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 697,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,202. The company has a market cap of $817.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

