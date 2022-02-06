9,920 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62.

