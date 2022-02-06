ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 44,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,144,092 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

