Abri SPAC I Inc’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Abri SPAC I’s (NASDAQ:ASPAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 7th. Abri SPAC I had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPAU opened at $10.39 on Friday. Abri SPAC I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abri SPAC I stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

